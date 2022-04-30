Advertisement

Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County

A motorcycle crash.
A motorcycle crash.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffers serious injuries Friday night after losing control of his motorcycle due to a hole in the roadway.

The 32-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling north on Joan Ave near Thomas Drive around 10:25 p.m. while a sedan was traveling south, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle driver lost control of his vehicle after hitting a hole in the roadway that caused him to cross and travel into the south lane.

FHP said the driver overturned the motorcycle on the roadway in the south lanes of Joan Ave.

The driver of the sedan failed to see the motorcycle and the front of it collided with the front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital due to his serious injuries and the sedan passenger was also transported due to his minor injuries, according to FHP.

