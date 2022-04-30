Advertisement

Spring 2022 Graduates at both FAMU and FSU reflect on their journeys

FSU and FAMU students talk reminisce on their journey to graduation.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:33 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Graduation weekend has arrived and between Florida State and FAMU there will be seven ceremonies this weekend.

Thousands are expected in the capital city to celebrate their graduates.

We got the chance to talk with some of those new grads as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

”I literally dreamt this moment and to see it come to fruition is amazing. It’s really amazing,” described FAMU Law Grad Chelsea Kicking Stallion.

For some, graduation is just another tick off their checklist but for graduates like Kicking Stallion, it means the world.

”It’s amazing. I’m a first generation grad and now a first generation law grad and hopefully the first attorney in my family so it’s a great feeling just to be here in this moment just to see this day is a dream come true,” explained Kicking Stallion.

Kicking Stallion says she had her three year-old son right before she started law school and when she wanted to quit she remembered her “why”.

”It’s a dream I was going after for not only me now but for him so whenever I was discouraged or things started getting tough I thought about my purpose and I thought about my son and it helped me pushed through it all,” shared Kicking Stallion.

Across the tracks, a couple Seminoles showed a similar perseverance.

”I’m going to be proud, I’m proud to have my family here to witness it. It’s a combination of four years of hard work, four years of waking up every day getting ready for school and doing what I had to do,” said FSU 2022 Graduate Matthew Groteke. “It’s going to be bittersweet and I’m proud I made it here and I’m excited for the future.”

Groteke and others say they are eternal grateful for what they call their forever home.

”It’s been awesome. I really love it here and I made really great friends and also got a good education,” exclaimed FSU 2022 Graduate Rachel Phillis. “But I think that there is definitely a good community here and I’ve enjoyed what I’ve gotten.”

It’s bittersweet. I’ve loved my time here and I transfer from another school before coming here and it was a night and day difference,” said Groteke. “So I’ve had the time of my life here and I’ll make memories I’ll never forget.”

The graduates taking a snapshot of a monumental day they say should be one of the best of their lives.

FAMU has one more commencement ceremony Saturday morning at 9am, while FSU has two more commencement ceremonies on Saturday at 9am and 2pm and one on Sunday at 10am.

