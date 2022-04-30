Advertisement

Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property

School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun on school property.(LCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun on the Rickards High School campus.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office said the school administrators stopped the student, who was not in class during school hours and SRD was notified after the loaded gun was found during a search of his bookbag.

The student was immediately detained and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and was charged with possession of a firearm on campus and grand theft of a firearm, according to the press release.

The LCSO encourages families to discuss with their children the potential consequences of bringing a weapon to school and if they “see something, say something.”

Th FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report Leon County school-related suspicious activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

