1 Dead, 3 seriously injured in Hamilton County crash

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and three others suffering from serious injuries Saturday afternoon after a single-car crash in Hamilton County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling east on County Road 248 around 4:45 p.m.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the roadway. The driver tried to overcorrect himself but he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times, according to FHP.

FHP says three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and suffers serious injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to FHP, none of the four men were wearing seatbelts.

