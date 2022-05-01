Advertisement

1 Dead, 3 seriously injured in Hamilton County crash

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead and three others suffering from serious injuries Saturday afternoon after a single-car crash in Hamilton County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling east on County Road 248 around 4:45 p.m.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the roadway. The driver tried to overcorrect himself but he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times, according to FHP.

FHP says three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and suffers serious injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to FHP, none of the four men were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Bus hits and kills a pedestrian in Hamilton County
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash