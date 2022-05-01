Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO is searching for Joseph Padgett, a white male from Perry in jail on property crime and drug charges.

According to the post, Padgett “was discovered to have escaped from Taylor County Jail.”

Jail records indicate he was booked into the jail in June 2021.

It’s unclear how Padgett escaped.

Anyone with information on where Padgett is should not approach him, deputies warned. Call 850-584-2429 or 911.

