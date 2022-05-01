Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO is searching for Joseph Padgett, a white male from Perry in jail on property crime and drug charges.

According to the post, Padgett “was discovered to have escaped from Taylor County Jail.”

Jail records indicate he was booked into the jail in June 2021.

It’s unclear how Padgett escaped.

Anyone with information on where Padgett is should not approach him, deputies warned. Call 850-584-2429 or 911.

