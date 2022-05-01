Advertisement

Bus hits and kills a pedestrian in Hamilton County

A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted out of the bicycle lane into oncoming traffic.(AP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 41-year-old Jacksonville man died Saturday evening after getting struck by a passenger bus.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m.

The bus was a Class A motorhome entering the Welcome Center at 471mm on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County.

For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian was in the roadway of the Welcome Center’s ramp when he was hit by the motorhome, according to FHP.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
1 Dead, 3 seriously injured in Hamilton County crash
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash