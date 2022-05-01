Bus hits and kills a pedestrian in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 41-year-old Jacksonville man died Saturday evening after getting struck by a passenger bus.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m.

The bus was a Class A motorhome entering the Welcome Center at 471mm on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County.

For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian was in the roadway of the Welcome Center’s ramp when he was hit by the motorhome, according to FHP.

No further information was released.

