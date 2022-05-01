Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30

Meteorologist Charles Roop hast the details on the weekend rain chances and the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most of the showers and thunderstorms fizzled out based on radar imagery as of 8:55 p.m. Saturday. As the daytime heating fades during the evening, the rain coverage and intensity will decrease. It will be mild again Sunday morning with a slightly lower chance of showers and thunderstorms during Sunday with highs in the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

Low-end rain chances will persist for much of the work week with highs nearing or hitting 90 by Wednesday. The guidance models showed a little more clarity on what to expect starting Friday as a storm system is anticipated to move from the Plains and into the eastern U.S. This feature will increase rain chances starting Friday. For now, rain chances are at 40% Friday and 30% Saturday, but that may increase if the trends continue to show a better environment for showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

Low-end rain and thunderstorm chances will remain for Sunday and much of the new work week....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 1
Low-end rain and thunderstorm chances will remain for Sunday and much of the new work week....
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday,May 1
Rain chances will be a little higher this weekend than in recent days. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30
Rain chances will be a little higher this weekend than in recent days. Meteorologist Charles...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30