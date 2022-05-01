Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most of the showers and thunderstorms fizzled out based on radar imagery as of 8:55 p.m. Saturday. As the daytime heating fades during the evening, the rain coverage and intensity will decrease. It will be mild again Sunday morning with a slightly lower chance of showers and thunderstorms during Sunday with highs in the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

Low-end rain chances will persist for much of the work week with highs nearing or hitting 90 by Wednesday. The guidance models showed a little more clarity on what to expect starting Friday as a storm system is anticipated to move from the Plains and into the eastern U.S. This feature will increase rain chances starting Friday. For now, rain chances are at 40% Friday and 30% Saturday, but that may increase if the trends continue to show a better environment for showers and storms.

