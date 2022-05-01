Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning started off with fog in a few locations with visibility as low as zero at times. The fog will be less of a concern through the rest of the morning with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach into the 80s again Sunday afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances will stay on the lower-end (20-30%) Monday through Thursday as a “flat” weather pattern will keep larger-scale storm system to the north of the area. High temperatures will increase from the upper 80s inland early in the week to near 90 starting Wednesday.

Another storm system with a deeper trough of low pressure aloft will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Friday. It’s not clear whether the front will pass to the south of the viewing area by Saturday morning or will depart Saturday afternoon. For now, a 30% chance of rain (mainly based on confidence) will be left in the forecast for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.