FAMU Football’s Markquese Bell Signs with the Dallas Cowboys as Undrafted Free Agent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M football’s Markquese Bell had his dreams come true Saturday after the NFL Draft. Bell signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

“We are excited for Markquese Bell,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “The Dallas Cowboys have added an exceptional player and person into their organization. Markquese has shown that all of your dreams can come true at FAMU.”

Bell had a distinguished career at Florida A&M in two seasons as a back-to-back All-American, All-MEAC honors, All-SWAC honors, and was a Buck Buchanan Finalist. Bell finished his Florida A&M career with 158 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two sacks.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.