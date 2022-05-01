Advertisement

FAMU Football’s Markquese Bell Signs with the Dallas Cowboys as Undrafted Free Agent

Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive...
Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive linemen Donald Hall, bottom, and Stanley Mentor (98) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M football’s Markquese Bell had his dreams come true Saturday after the NFL Draft. Bell signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

“We are excited for Markquese Bell,” said head coach Willie Simmons. “The Dallas Cowboys have added an exceptional player and person into their organization. Markquese has shown that all of your dreams can come true at FAMU.”

Bell had a distinguished career at Florida A&M in two seasons as a back-to-back All-American, All-MEAC honors, All-SWAC honors, and was a Buck Buchanan Finalist. Bell finished his Florida A&M career with 158 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two sacks.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting graphic
UPDATE: TPD make arrest in connection to fatal Lake Avenue shooting in Tallahassee
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Chattahoochee woman killed after fatal semi-truck crash
School Resource Deputy arrested a 17-year-old student Friday afternoon for having a loaded gun...
Student arrested for having loaded gun on Rickards High School property
A motorcycle crash.
Man seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Bay County
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
Authorities searching for escaped Taylor County inmate

Latest News

A Florida State helmet is shown prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina...
Four Seminoles sign with NFL teams as Undrafted Free Agents
Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Valdosta State’s Christian Matthew drafted in the Seventh Round by the Arizona Cardinals
Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II answers a question during an NCAA college...
FSU’s Jermaine Johnson selected 26th overall by the New York Jets
Wednesday, Thomasville found its man and it didn’t have to look very far, naming Interim HC and...
Thomasville names Jonathan DeLay as head football coach