Four Seminoles sign with NFL teams as Undrafted Free Agents

A Florida State helmet is shown prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina...
A Florida State helmet is shown prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - By now you know that former FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson was drafted 26th overall by the New York Jets in Round One of the NFL Draft. Several other former Seminole football players know now where they’re headed to begin their journey to land on an NFL roster.

Four former FSU football players signed to join NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.

Running back Jashaun Corbin signed with the New York Giants, wide receiver Andrew Parchment signed with the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Keir Thomas signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two former Seminoles received mini-camp invites from NFL teams. Linebacker Emmett Rice accepted an invite from the New York Giants, and tight end Jordan Wilson accepted an invite from the Cincinnati Bengals.

