Local Organizations gather for a day of action and vigil as a part of National Crime Victims Rights Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crime survivors from multiple organizations gathered Saturday for the Fourth Annual Day of Action hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The event giving crime survivors a safe space to share their stories and advocate for help.

As a part of National Crime Victims Rights Week, crime survivors and advocates gathered to raise awareness.

“Crime victims rights week is important and it’s crucial to bring awareness to victims in crime and survivors to make sure that they get the services that they need,” explained Victim Advocate for the State Attorney’s Office Lauren Tomberlin.

Giving survivors a platform and safe place to share their stories.

“I really believe in the wounded healer aspect of life in general and any experiences that we’ve been through we can share with others who might be going through the same experience or who has similar stories,” said Community Conversations Tallahassee-Leon Founder Carla McClellan. “I really feel like heals ourselves and each other.”

The day of action also giving others the strength in return to open up and tell their stories.

“Because believe it or not there could have been somebody in the midst they had a story inside of them that they would like to share and so to hear other people share their stories. Then they will get the courage to share their stories and start the process of healing,” described Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Tallahassee Chapter Coordinator Doris Strong.

McClellan sharing her story about domestic abuse, trafficking and addiction and pointed to the people giving her the right resources to help turn her life around.

“I got where I am today through a lot of help with different people and therapist and treatment centers and wounded healers,” shared McClellan. “You know, people sharing their stories with me and letting me know that I am not alone in any of this.”

Saturday’s event and vigil giving like minded groups a chance to achieve one common goal, healing.

“So the more that they can share what has happened in their experience, it not just helps them but it also helps somebody else and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s helping others,” exclaimed Tomberlin.

Organizations like Angel Wingz, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Tallahassee, Big Bend Victims Assistance Coalition wanted to ensure survivors that they’re not alone.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.