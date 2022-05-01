Advertisement

Valdosta State’s Christian Matthew drafted in the Seventh Round by the Arizona Cardinals

Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State football defensive back Christian Matthew was drafted in the seventh round at pick #244 by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday on Day Three of the NFL Draft.

Matthew becomes the sixth Blazer in program history to be taken in the NFL Draft. Prior to playing his graduate transfer season at Valdosta State, Matthew played to seasons at Samford and before that at Georgia Southern. This past season, Matthew accumulated 37 tackles and one interception en route to helping VSU notch a berth in the National Championship.

Matthew was the fourth Division II player drafted Saturday.

