Barb’s Hazelnut Brittle Caramels

INGREDIENTS

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup sugar

½ cup corn syrup

½ cup crushed Barb’s Brittle Hazelnut Brittle bits

½ cup chopped hazelnuts

Sea Salt (Optional)

METHOD

1. Line an 8x8 inch pan with parchment paper and grease lightly with butter.

2. In a small pan, heat the butter and heavy cream. Once it is very hot, but not boiling, remove from the heat and add the vanilla. Set aside.

3. In another larger saucepan, heat the sugar and corn syrup, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is melted, then stir in the hot cream mixture.

4. Using a candy thermometer, boil the mixture, stirring occasionally until it reaches 245 F degrees. Remove from the heat immediately and pour half the caramel into the prepared pan.

5. Sprinkle the crushed hazelnut bits over the caramel. Top the crushed brittle with remaining caramel. Spread evenly. Sprinkle the caramel with chopped hazelnuts and a little sea salt.

6. Allow to cool for about 6 hours. Refrigerate and cut before serving. Serve room temperature.

