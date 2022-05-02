Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 2

Rain chances will remain as the new work week starts. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was an issue for portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday morning with visibility as low as near zero. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of Southwest Georgia and the Big Bend until 10 a.m. Monday.

The fog will dissipate through the morning with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Rain chances will be in place once again in the afternoon as daytime heating will fire up the sea breeze boundary. The coverage and confidence of rain will be at 30% across the viewing area. Highs will be in the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.

With very few large-scale influences on the weather pattern, rain chances will be in the 20-30% range through Thursday. With low-end rain chances, the high temperatures will approach and possibly exceed 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday in the inland locations.

A trough of low pressure aloft will help push a cold front into the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday. The feature aloft will be enough to force the cold front into the viewing area Friday and increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Global guidance models differ with the outcome after Friday with one solution that brings the front to our south and clear the area out while the other stays close enough to keep rain chances in the forecast. Because of the lower confidence in the outcome, rain chances will stay in the slight category this weekend - for now.

