Advertisement

Early voting begins in South Georgia for primary election

Georgia voting stickers
Georgia voting stickers(WRDW)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Monday, May 2, is the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia for the Primary Election.

Any registered voter in the state of Georgia can vote early – you do not need a reason.

There are two options to cast your ballot early, either by requesting and mailing in your ballot or filling out your ballot in person.

The early voting period runs from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20.

To find your designated polling location, head to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Below, you’ll find polling locations and elections office addresses for multiple South Georgia counties:

LOWNDES COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta, Ga., 31602
  • Precinct 1: Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main t., Hahira
  • Precinct 2: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St., Hahira
  • Precinct 3: Hahira Community Center, 216 Randall St., Hahira
  • Precinct 4: Pine Grove Church 4024 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta
  • Precinct 5: Wiregrass College, Brooks Building Room 517, 4089 Val Tech Road
  • Find more polling locations at the link above.

THOMAS COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 1402 E. Jackson St., Thomasville, Georgia, 31792

GRADY COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 250 N. Broad St., Cairo, Georgia, 39828

BROOKS COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 610 S. Highland Road, Quitman, Georgia, 31643

ECHOLS COUNTY

  • Elections Office mailing address: PO Box 337, Statenville, Ga.

CLINCH COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 25 Court Sq., Suite A, Homerville, Ga. 31634

LANIER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 162 W. Thigpen Ave. Suite C, Lakeland, Ga. 31635
  • Mailing address: PO Box 155, Lakeland, Ga. 31635

COOK COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 1200 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, Ga., 31620

COLQUITT COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 101 E. Central Ave., Room 133, Moultrie, Ga., 31768
  • Mailing address: 101 E. Central Ave. Room 133, PO Box 517, Moultrie Ga. 31776-0517

MITCHELL COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 32 Court Ave. Camilla, Ga. 31730

BAKER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 167 Baker Place, Newton, Ga., 39870

MILLER COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 155 S. 1st St., Suite 113, Colquitt, Ga. 39837

EARLY COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 17 McDonald Ave., Blakely, Ga. 39823

SEMINOLE COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 200 S. Knox Ave., Donalsonville, Ga. 39845

DECATUR COUNTY

  • Elections Office address: 122 W. Water St., Bainbridge, Ga. 39817

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
(Source: MGN)
1 Dead, 3 seriously injured in Hamilton County crash
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
UPDATE: Deputies still searching for escaped Taylor County inmate
Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive...
FAMU Football’s Markquese Bell Signs with the Dallas Cowboys as Undrafted Free Agent
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Bus hits and kills a pedestrian in Hamilton County

Latest News

Elvis Trotman mugshot
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2013 sexual assault case
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
UPDATE: Deputies still searching for escaped Taylor County inmate
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot at Griffin Heights Apartments early Sunday
Capitol Police Director Mark Glass was named by Gov. Ron DeSantis as acting commissioner of the...
Glass tapped as acting FDLE commissioner
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 2, 2022