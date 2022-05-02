Early voting begins in South Georgia for primary election
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Monday, May 2, is the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia for the Primary Election.
Any registered voter in the state of Georgia can vote early – you do not need a reason.
There are two options to cast your ballot early, either by requesting and mailing in your ballot or filling out your ballot in person.
The early voting period runs from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20.
To find your designated polling location, head to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.
Below, you’ll find polling locations and elections office addresses for multiple South Georgia counties:
LOWNDES COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta, Ga., 31602
- Precinct 1: Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main t., Hahira
- Precinct 2: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St., Hahira
- Precinct 3: Hahira Community Center, 216 Randall St., Hahira
- Precinct 4: Pine Grove Church 4024 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta
- Precinct 5: Wiregrass College, Brooks Building Room 517, 4089 Val Tech Road
- Find more polling locations at the link above.
THOMAS COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 1402 E. Jackson St., Thomasville, Georgia, 31792
GRADY COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 250 N. Broad St., Cairo, Georgia, 39828
BROOKS COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 610 S. Highland Road, Quitman, Georgia, 31643
ECHOLS COUNTY
- Elections Office mailing address: PO Box 337, Statenville, Ga.
CLINCH COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 25 Court Sq., Suite A, Homerville, Ga. 31634
LANIER COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 162 W. Thigpen Ave. Suite C, Lakeland, Ga. 31635
- Mailing address: PO Box 155, Lakeland, Ga. 31635
COOK COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 1200 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, Ga., 31620
COLQUITT COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 101 E. Central Ave., Room 133, Moultrie, Ga., 31768
- Mailing address: 101 E. Central Ave. Room 133, PO Box 517, Moultrie Ga. 31776-0517
MITCHELL COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 32 Court Ave. Camilla, Ga. 31730
BAKER COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 167 Baker Place, Newton, Ga., 39870
MILLER COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 155 S. 1st St., Suite 113, Colquitt, Ga. 39837
EARLY COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 17 McDonald Ave., Blakely, Ga. 39823
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 200 S. Knox Ave., Donalsonville, Ga. 39845
DECATUR COUNTY
- Elections Office address: 122 W. Water St., Bainbridge, Ga. 39817
