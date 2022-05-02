Early voting begins in South Georgia for primary election

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Monday, May 2, is the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia for the Primary Election.

Any registered voter in the state of Georgia can vote early – you do not need a reason.

There are two options to cast your ballot early, either by requesting and mailing in your ballot or filling out your ballot in person.

The early voting period runs from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 20.

To find your designated polling location, head to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Below, you’ll find polling locations and elections office addresses for multiple South Georgia counties:

Elections Office address: 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta, Ga., 31602

Precinct 1: Hahira Train Depot, 220 W. Main t., Hahira

Precinct 2: Hahira Historical Society, 116 E. Lawson St., Hahira

Precinct 3: Hahira Community Center, 216 Randall St., Hahira

Precinct 4: Pine Grove Church 4024 Pine Grove Road, Valdosta

Precinct 5: Wiregrass College, Brooks Building Room 517, 4089 Val Tech Road

Find more polling locations at the link above.

Elections Office address: 1402 E. Jackson St., Thomasville, Georgia, 31792

Elections Office address: 250 N. Broad St., Cairo, Georgia, 39828

Elections Office address: 610 S. Highland Road, Quitman, Georgia, 31643

Elections Office mailing address: PO Box 337, Statenville, Ga.

Elections Office address: 25 Court Sq., Suite A, Homerville, Ga. 31634

Elections Office address: 162 W. Thigpen Ave. Suite C, Lakeland, Ga. 31635

Mailing address: PO Box 155, Lakeland, Ga. 31635

Elections Office address: 1200 S. Hutchinson Ave., Adel, Ga., 31620

Elections Office address: 101 E. Central Ave., Room 133, Moultrie, Ga., 31768

Mailing address: 101 E. Central Ave. Room 133, PO Box 517, Moultrie Ga. 31776-0517

Elections Office address: 32 Court Ave. Camilla, Ga. 31730

Elections Office address: 167 Baker Place, Newton, Ga., 39870

Elections Office address: 155 S. 1st St., Suite 113, Colquitt, Ga. 39837

Elections Office address: 17 McDonald Ave., Blakely, Ga. 39823

Elections Office address: 200 S. Knox Ave., Donalsonville, Ga. 39845

Elections Office address: 122 W. Water St., Bainbridge, Ga. 39817

