Man arrested in Valdosta burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after being in someone else’s home, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on Saturday, around 10 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Willacoochie Drive after a citizen called E-911 reported a burglary at her neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived, they found Ramsis Rufes, 24, being confronted by the homeowner, according to a report.

During the investigation, officers found the homeowner had returned home to find Rufes in the living room of his house. The homeowner kept Rufes on the scene until officers could arrive, said VPD. When officers arrived, they detained Rufes while the case was investigated.

After the investigation, Rufes was arrested and charged with burglary.

VPD said while being taken to the Lowndes County Jail, Rufes intentionally damaged the interior of the patrol car, so he was also charged with damage to government property.

“This is a good example of neighbors looking out for neighbors. We are grateful no one was injured during this situation,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

