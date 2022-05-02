Advertisement

Man arrested in Valdosta burglary

Ramsis Rufes, 24
Ramsis Rufes, 24(Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after being in someone else’s home, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on Saturday, around 10 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Willacoochie Drive after a citizen called E-911 reported a burglary at her neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived, they found Ramsis Rufes, 24, being confronted by the homeowner, according to a report.

During the investigation, officers found the homeowner had returned home to find Rufes in the living room of his house. The homeowner kept Rufes on the scene until officers could arrive, said VPD. When officers arrived, they detained Rufes while the case was investigated.

After the investigation, Rufes was arrested and charged with burglary.

VPD said while being taken to the Lowndes County Jail, Rufes intentionally damaged the interior of the patrol car, so he was also charged with damage to government property.

“This is a good example of neighbors looking out for neighbors. We are grateful no one was injured during this situation,” said Captain Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
(Source: MGN)
1 Dead, 3 seriously injured in Hamilton County crash
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
UPDATE: Deputies still searching for escaped Taylor County inmate
Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive...
FAMU Football’s Markquese Bell Signs with the Dallas Cowboys as Undrafted Free Agent
A jogger was killed Friday afternoon in Okaloosa County after law enforcement said he darted...
Bus hits and kills a pedestrian in Hamilton County

Latest News

Elvis Trotman mugshot
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2013 sexual assault case
Authorities say Joseph Padgett escaped the Taylor County Jail Saturday.
UPDATE: Deputies still searching for escaped Taylor County inmate
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot at Griffin Heights Apartments early Sunday
Capitol Police Director Mark Glass was named by Gov. Ron DeSantis as acting commissioner of the...
Glass tapped as acting FDLE commissioner
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 2, 2022