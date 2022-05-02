Man sentenced to 20 years in 2013 sexual assault case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a sexual assault case nine years ago has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

In Nov. 2021, Elvis Trotman was found guilty of sexual battery while the victim was physically helpless.

The incident happened in 2013 after Trotman picked up two girls from the Coliseum Night Club and drove them home, the press release says. He raped the victim who passed out in the back seat of the car, the State Attorney’s Office says.

Along with his sentence, he’ll serve 10 years of sex offender probation and have no contact with the victim, the press release says.

The State Attorney’s Office says while Trotman was out on bond for this case, he was charged in a separate case. He will go to trial in Sept. 2022 as he faces charges of sexual battery and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

