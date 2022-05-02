Advertisement

Man shot in the foot at Griffin Heights Apartments early Sunday

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Griffin Heights Apartments early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to 1010 Basin St. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after TPD received multiple calls about shots being fired there. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, the incident report states.

The victim told police two suspects shot at him, and as he ran away, he was hit in the foot, TPD says.

“No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an open and active investigation,” the incident report states.

