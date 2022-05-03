Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man wanted for a murder in Brooks County has been arrested in Texas.

US Marshals arrested Roberto Andablo Gaona Monday afternoon in McAllen Texas, and he will be extradited back to Brooks County to face his charges, the GBI says.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help on Sunday, May 1, around 11:30 a.m. in a murder investigation after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupeville and Studstill roads.

The victim was Yessica Baena Torres, and law enforcement secured the arrest warrants for Gaona during the investigation, the press release says.

Gaona faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The GBI says Torres and Gaona had a child together. An autopsy will be performed on the victim later this week, according to the GBI.

If you have any information for investigators, contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323.

