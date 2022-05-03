Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 3

Rain chances will remain for the next several days, but the odds will increase by the end of the work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported in at least one location as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday as mid- to upper-level cloud cover dissipated and moved east across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The fog will dissipate later in the morning with a clearer sky through noon. The sea breeze boundary is expected to ramp up and fire up showers and thunderstorms across portions of the area mid afternoon through the evening. Highs will be close to 90 inland to the lower 80s inland.

Rain chances will be near 20% Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90 inland.

A cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast Thursday into Friday. This setup will increase rain and storm chances to 50% Friday with highs in the upper 80s inland. There is more confidence that rain chances will linger Saturday leading to a 40% chance of rain. The odds for rain will decrease Sunday into Monday.

