Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says a former Valdosta police officer has been indicted on molestation and child porn charges.

The Valdosta Police Department told WCTV Jonathan Hancock last worked for the department in 2019. LCSO says its deputies and investigators responded to a home on Feb. 28 after a child molestation was reported.

A child accused Hancock of inappropriately touching her, and she also said she believes he took pictures of the incident, the press release says.

Deputies seized several electronic devices and analyzed them at LCSO’s digital forensic lab for the investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

Warrants for Hancock’s arrest were issued on March 2. LCSO says he was charged with two counts each of child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and violation of oath by a public officer, all of which are felonies.

While he was incarcerated at the Lowndes County Jail, Hancock was indicted by a grand jury for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia on April 12 on production and possession of child porn charges, the press release says.

On April 26, Hancock was denied bond in federal court, and the US Marshals Service took him to a federal hold facility until his next court appearance, LCSO says.

The sheriff’s office says teamwork between law enforcement agencies is important in cases like this.

“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office takes crimes against children extremally seriously and would like to thank both the Federal and State Attorney’s Offices, and the United State Secret Service for an outstanding working relationship in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes against children,” the press release says.

