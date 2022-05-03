Advertisement

Jackson County deputies report large drug bust

Jerry Lee Upshaw, Jr. faces multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found large amounts of illegal drugs during a search warrant on April 21, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.(JCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Jackson County man faces multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found large amounts of illegal drugs during a search warrant on April 21, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they found large amounts of illegal drugs, packaging materials, multiple firearms and several hundred rounds of live ammunition.

After the search, JCSO says Jerry Lee Upshaw, Jr. was identified as a suspect. He was found and arrested without incident on Sunday, May 1.

Upshaw was charged with trafficking in cocaine, hydrocodone and amphetamines. He also faces other felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as two counts of possession of cannabis within 1000 feet of subsidized housing.

JCSO Sheriff Donald Edenfield says he is proud of his deputies’ work in this case.

“We will not tolerate this behavior in Jackson County,” the sheriff said. “We are arresting anyone who seeks to obtain and distribute illegal drugs and weapons in our community.”

