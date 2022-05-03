Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an employee at Dewar Elementary School accused of stealing students’ medication from the nurse’s office.

The Lowndes County Board of Education alerted the sheriff’s office about a discrepancy it noticed in the school’s medical inventory, and school employees worked to find out how many pills went missing.

Since LCS uses an electronic system for records after dispensing medication, officials were able to find out how many pills were gone. The school board also found video footage showing the suspect, and it provided those pieces of evidence to LCSO.

Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office says.

She was booked into the Lowndes County Jail. Davies was charged with six counts of burglary in the second degree and five counts of illegal possession of a schedule two drug, the press release says. Both of those crimes are felonies.

LCSO says Davies was a teacher’s assistant at the school.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.