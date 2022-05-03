Advertisement

Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say

Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office says.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an employee at Dewar Elementary School accused of stealing students’ medication from the nurse’s office.

The Lowndes County Board of Education alerted the sheriff’s office about a discrepancy it noticed in the school’s medical inventory, and school employees worked to find out how many pills went missing.

Since LCS uses an electronic system for records after dispensing medication, officials were able to find out how many pills were gone. The school board also found video footage showing the suspect, and it provided those pieces of evidence to LCSO.

Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office says.

She was booked into the Lowndes County Jail. Davies was charged with six counts of burglary in the second degree and five counts of illegal possession of a schedule two drug, the press release says. Both of those crimes are felonies.

LCSO says Davies was a teacher’s assistant at the school.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Elvis Trotman mugshot
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2013 sexual assault case
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man shot in the foot at Griffin Heights Apartments early Sunday

Latest News

Second Harvest picking up PBJ PLZ! Drive donations across LCS this week
The Starbucks located on North Monroe Street at John Knox Road is now the first unionized store...
Tallahassee Starbucks becomes 1st unionized store in Florida
A group of protesters gathered at the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday evening to voice their...
Protesters gather at Florida Supreme Court to voice support of pro-choice
Ryan Duke will stand trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara...
Ryan Duke Trial: Jury selection begins in trial for man charged in Grinstead death case