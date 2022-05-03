Protesters gather at Florida Supreme Court to voice support of pro-choice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of protesters gathered outside the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday evening to voice their support of Roe v. Wade after a leaked document revealed the U.S. Supreme Court drafted an opinion to overturn the case that gave women the right to seek abortions.

One of the organizers of the protest, Barbara Devane, said she was disappointed, but not surprised when she heard the news. She’s been advocating for women’s reproductive rights for 60 years and shared that Roe v. Wade is what enabled her to get a safe, legal abortion when she was a young woman.

“I do what I do for my two daughters, my granddaughter, and those others that may come after them in my family when I’m gone,” Devane, who is part of the Tallahassee National Organization of Women, said.

It’s been an uphill battle for pro-choice activists in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law last month, which goes into effect on July 1.

Now, many are worried that Roe v. Wade will soon be overturned, which would allow Florida to pass even more restrictive abortion laws.

“There’s no telling where they will stop, and that was something that a lot of lawmakers expressed this session during the fight against HB five,” said Annie Filkowski, the policy director for the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. “What’s next? A six-week ban? A total ban?”

Filkowski also said she wanted to make it clear that abortion is still legal in Florida. Women can still get an abortion in the state up to 24 weeks of pregnancy until July 1.

On the other hand, pro-life activists are celebrating the news of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

A majority of abortions happen before 15 weeks of pregnancy, so some pro-life activists are calling on the governor to ban nearly all abortions in Florida.

“We’re not going to take anything less than a near-total prohibition on abortions in Florida. The Supreme Court has apparently given us the green light. And so there’s nothing prohibiting the governor from amending the special legislative session to consider this life-saving legislation,” Andrew Shirvell, the founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, said.

During a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis did not comment on whether he will try to take more restrictive action against abortions in Florida. He cited the fact that the Supreme Court opinion is not final and may be subject to change.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.