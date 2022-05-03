Tallahassee mother raises awareness about sharing the road 20 years after son’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother marked a somber anniversary this week, and she hopes her family’s tragic story can help make the roads safer.

Tina McElhenny lost her son, Kris, in a motorcycle crash 20 years ago. Each May, she puts up a billboard to remember him and remind drivers to look twice.

McElhenny’s efforts coincide with the state’s “Share the Road” campaign.

Florida’s “Share the Road” initiative raises awareness about motorcyclists and bicyclists out on the highways.

McElhenny says she hopes her story will help prevent the same tragedy to affect other families.

“I’m trying to make awareness every year because every year we keep losing more and more motorcyclists,” McElhenny says. “And I just don’t want parents to deal with what we’ve had to deal with the last 20 years. I mean, it’s heart-wrenching.”

Motorcycle riders in the area say they’ve had their fair share of close calls.

“My life flashed before my eyes. You know people just want to pull out in front of motorcycles, or they don’t have respect for them, and will see them and still pull out and make us slam on the brakes,” Spyce Davis, the president of the Full Force Ryderz, says.

Davis says experiences like that change the outlook of his fellow riders.

”We ride for us and for them,” he says. “We have to anticipate at any minute that a vehicle can go out in front of us so we’re not only riding we’re riding in defense.”

Both women say all drivers can take simple steps to avoid any more pain.

”One: look twice. That’s always our message. You always glance when you see a car because it’s a large item, so look again and make sure you don’t see something smaller,” McElhenny says.

McElhenny says she has also partnered with moms across the state and even out of state to place billboards up to help raise awareness about motorcyclists on the road.

