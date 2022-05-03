Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of South Adams Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

TPD has confirmed to WCTV that the victim in this shooting sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information about the suspect or suspects.

Police said the investigation was still active and open Tuesday morning.

According to WCTV’s internal records, this is the 51st shooting in Leon County in 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV.TV as we continue to learn more information.

