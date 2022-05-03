Advertisement

Tallahassee Starbucks becomes 1st unionized store in Florida

The Starbucks located on North Monroe Street at John Knox Road is now the first unionized store in Florida.(Ryan Kaufman - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
May. 3, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Starbucks located on North Monroe Street at John Knox Road is now the first unionized store in Florida. According to a press release from Starbucks Workers United, the National Labor Relations Board counted a 16-1 vote from the employees in favor of unionizing, officially making that location the first Starbucks store to win their union in the state.

One of the baristas at the store says they’re proud of the result.

“It is inspiring to see such change and advancement of workers’ rights in the capitol of Florida, " said Calum Johnson. “I hope this inspires other workers to demand the rights they deserve.”

This is the 55th Starbucks to win a union vote in the country. A total of 63 locations have had their votes counted.

“These victories come despite Starbucks’ blatant union-busting across the country, and despite the company’s refusal to allow partners to exercise their right to vote free of fear and intimidation,” the press release says.

The press release says the workers at the Tallahassee store initially filed for the union election in January.

“Almost four months later, they finally declared victory today,” the release says.

A Starbucks spokesperson sent WCTV the following statement prior to the vote to unionize:

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

The union says more than 240 stores have filed union petitions across 33 states. In Florida, six more locations will be voting over the next few weeks, the release says.

