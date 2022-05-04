Advertisement

Dee Dee Rasmussen stepping down from the Leon County School Board

Dee Dee Rasmussen
Dee Dee Rasmussen(WCTV/ Leon County Schools)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime Leon County School Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen is set to step down from her position on the board in the middle of her fourth term. In a statement released on LCS’ website, she says she is making this move to focus more on her health and family. “I am deeply grateful to the people of Leon County, and District 4, for the great privilege of serving on their School Board for these many years and directing my laser focus on the needs of our children. Now, it’s time for me to spend more time prioritizing my health and the needs of my family – but I will continue to support our school district in every way that I can,” said Rasmussen in a statement.

Rasmussen has served as a board member since 2008, and won every election there after.

Mark Earley, Supervisor of Elections in Leon County says that her resignation must be effective no later than the week of “Candidate Qualifying” in mid-June, to allow his office time to put qualified candidates’ names on the 2022 ballot and meet Vote-by-Mail deadlines.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

