Leon Co. Health Department recommends meningitis B vaccine for college students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After reporting three cases of meningococcal disease on April 1, the Florida Department of Health in Leon County is recommending all college students in the area receive a meningitis B vaccine.

The health department confirmed that all three cases were among college students between the ages of 18 and 22.

Additionally, DOH says this specific strain is less common and generally not covered under the MenACWY vaccine. Because of this, DOH says college students should get the MenB vaccine due to the serogroup B meningococcal disease cluster in Leon County.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against meningococcal disease,” the press release says.

You can find those vaccines by contacting a health care provider, county health department or pharmacy.

DOH Leon offers the meningococcal vaccines at its Roberts & Stevens Clinic located at 1515 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee. You can schedule an appointment by calling 850-404-6403.

Early symptoms include the following:

Fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Nausea

Vomiting

Light sensitivity

Confusion

Rash

“This is a rare but potentially devastating disease, and anyone who has been exposed or develops symptoms should see a health care provider immediately,” the release says.

If you want more information about meningococcal disease, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.