Quincy commissioners to receive report on former city manager

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Quincy has called a special meeting Wednesday evening during which the city commission will learn the findings of an internal investigation of “possible wrongdoing” by former City Manager Jack McLean.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to fire McLean in Nov. 2021. At the time, Mayor Ronte Harris and the two commissioners who supported the firing did divulge a reason. The meeting announcement raises questions about McLean’s severance and leave payout in December 2021, before he left the city manager job.

The city commission hired Tallahassee attorney Mark Levine to carry out an internal investigation. Levine tells WCTV it was his job to gather the facts and present them to the commission. He says commissioners will have to decide whether anything was done improperly and whether the city should ask an outside agency to investigate.

Levine says the commission also asked him to look into several other issues surrounding city projects and operations, and he will present those findings at the meeting as well.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Quincy City Hall, located at 404 W. Jefferson St.

