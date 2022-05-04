Advertisement

Quincy commissioners to receive report on former city manager

FILE PHOTO: The Quincy City Commission voted 3-2 to fire city manager Jack McLean Tuesday...
FILE PHOTO: The Quincy City Commission voted 3-2 to fire city manager Jack McLean Tuesday evening, giving him 30-days notice of termination as called for under his contract agreement.(City of Quincy)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The mayor of Quincy has called a special meeting Wednesday evening during which the city commission will learn the findings of an internal investigation of “possible wrongdoing” by former City Manager Jack McLean.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to fire McLean in Nov. 2021. At the time, Mayor Ronte Harris and the two commissioners who supported the firing did divulge a reason. The meeting announcement raises questions about McLean’s severance and leave payout in December 2021, before he left the city manager job.

The city commission hired Tallahassee attorney Mark Levine to carry out an internal investigation. Levine tells WCTV it was his job to gather the facts and present them to the commission. He says commissioners will have to decide whether anything was done improperly and whether the city should ask an outside agency to investigate.

Levine says the commission also asked him to look into several other issues surrounding city projects and operations, and he will present those findings at the meeting as well.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Quincy City Hall, located at 404 W. Jefferson St.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Bacterial meningitis
Leon Co. Health Department recommends meningitis B vaccine for college students
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Police said the victim and the 16-year-old found that the two broke into vehicles and took...
Valdosta teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old
The Vashti center in Thomasville is hoping to break a Guinness world record on May 6, while...
South Georgia Vashti Center attempts to break world record for largest gathering of people dressed as butterflies