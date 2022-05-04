South Georgia Vashti Center attempts to break world record for largest gathering of people dressed as butterflies

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Vashti Center in Thomasville is hoping to break a Guinness World Record on Friday, May 6, while also bringing more awareness to mental health resources in the community.

The organization is asking the community to show their support by dressing up as butterflies on Friday in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The Vashti Center Executive Director Elijah Miranda says the idea to attempt a world record was sparked by the center’s logo. He says he’s hoping the event will make it easier to start the conversation about youth mental health.

Miranda says isolation during the pandemic really brought the importance of mental health and behavioral issues among the youth to the forefront.

“The pandemic created a scenario that was almost a perfect storm for children being isolated at home, not being able to go to school. What we know is that those relationships and those peer-to-peer interactions are so important to a child’s development,” he said.

In the time that it’s taken to pull this event together so far, Miranda says they’re on track to beat the current world record, which is 367 people dressed as a butterfly in one location. He shared that through the program, he has watched children and families transform, much like the butterfly, from the resources the center offers.

“We feel it’s important that families also know that, where can I take my child if they are experiencing some of these mental and behavioral challenges for them to get support as well,” said Miranda. As the organization attempts to break the Guinness World Record, he says he hopes to also break the stigma around child mental health.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.