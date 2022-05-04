UPDATE: Two dead and two injured after a plane crash in Calhoun County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE 9:55 PM: Two people are dead and two critically injured after a plane crash in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it happened around 4:40 p.m. central time today.

The sheriff said a Cessna 172, four-seater plane, took off from the Calhoun County Airport.

Four men, from the Calhoun County area, were on board when for an unknown reason the plane crashed.

Sheriff Kimbrel confirming Tuesday night that Steve Mears Junior and Lieutenant William ‘Randy” McCroan died in that crash.

The sheriff said Lieutenant McCroan worked as a school resource officer AND helicopter pilot for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The other two men were life-flighted, in critical condition, to TMH.

Sheriff Kimbrel said at this time, the don’t know if Lieutenant McCroan was piloting the plane.

The FAA is now investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Editor’s note: We were originally told three men had died in the crash. The article has been updated to reflect the most up to date information.

