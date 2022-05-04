Advertisement

UPDATE: Two dead and two injured after a plane crash in Calhoun County

A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE 9:55 PM: Two people are dead and two critically injured after a plane crash in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it happened around 4:40 p.m. central time today.

The sheriff said a Cessna 172, four-seater plane, took off from the Calhoun County Airport.

Four men, from the Calhoun County area, were on board when for an unknown reason the plane crashed.

Sheriff Kimbrel confirming Tuesday night that Steve Mears Junior and Lieutenant William ‘Randy” McCroan died in that crash.

The sheriff said Lieutenant McCroan worked as a school resource officer AND helicopter pilot for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The other two men were life-flighted, in critical condition, to TMH.

Sheriff Kimbrel said at this time, the don’t know if Lieutenant McCroan was piloting the plane.

The FAA is now investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Two people are dead and two critically injured after a plane crash in Calhoun County.

WCTV talked with Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

He said around 4:40 p.m. central time on Tuesday, a Cessna 172, four seater plane took off from the Calhoun County Airport.

Four men, all from the Calhoun County area, were on board, when for an unknown reason, the plane crashed.

Two of those men died.

Two were life-flighted, in critical condition, to an area hospital.

Sheriff Kimbrel said an investigation, by the FAA, is now underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Stay with WCTV, both on-air and online, as we learn more details.

Editor’s note: We were originally told three men had died in the crash. The article has been updated to reflect the most up to date information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered at the Florida Supreme Court in opposition to the leaked Roe vs...
Protesters take to the Florida Supreme Court following leaked Roe vs Wade draft documents
Second Harvest picking up PBJ PLZ! Drive donations across LCS this week
The Starbucks located on North Monroe Street at John Knox Road is now the first unionized store...
Tallahassee Starbucks becomes 1st unionized store in Florida
A group of protesters gathered at the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday evening to voice their...
Protesters gather at Florida Supreme Court to voice support of pro-choice