2022 Shakespeare in the Park Festival running Thursday through Sunday at Cascades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Southern Shakespeare Company will put on several performances of “Much Ado About Nothing” at Cascades Park between Thursday, May 5, and Sunday, May 8.

This is for the company’s 2022 Shakespeare in the Park Festival, and actors will put on the show at the Capital City Amphitheater Stage. The press release says the performances will run about two hours, plus intermission.

Attendance is free and seating is mostly general admission, save for the designated sections for members of the company, sponsors and Saturday’s ASL-interpreted performance for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

You can see a schedule for the festival below:

Thursday, May 5th

7:30 p.m. – “Much Ado About Nothing” starring Kevin McDonald

Friday, May 6th

7 p.m. – 2022 Sonnet Contest Winners’ Readings

7:30 p.m. – “Much Ado About Nothing” starring Kevin McDonald

Saturday, May 7th

4 to 7 p.m. – Southern Shakespeare Happy Hour @ Happy Motoring Co.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Renaissance performers in Cascades Park

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The Bardlings present Romeo & Juliet

7:30 p.m. – “Much Ado About Nothing” starring Kevin McDonald (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Sunday, May 8th

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Renaissance performers in Cascades Park

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – The Bardlings present Romeo & Juliet

7:30 p.m. - “Much Ado About Nothing” starring Kevin McDonald

Cascades Park is located at 1001 S. Gadsden St.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.