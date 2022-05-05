Building damaged after semi crash on US 90 in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a building was damaged Thursday morning after a crash between two semi-trucks on US 90 in Madison County.

According to troopers, a semi traveling north stopped at a flashing red signal and stop sign on County Road 255 around 9:10 a.m., while the other semi was traveling eastbound on US 90.

The first semi tried to turn right onto US 90 in front of the second vehicle, and the driver swerved to the left to try to avoid a crash.

The right front of the second semi clipped the left front of the semi that turned onto US 90. The second semi then collided with a building on the northeast side of the intersection, the crash report says.

The Madison County building inspector was called to the scene and condemned the building, the report says.

No injuries were reported in this crash, and the driver of the semi that turned onto US 90 got a ticket for violating the right of way.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped FHP troopers on the scene.

