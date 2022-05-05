By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022.

Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period.

The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

Miami-Dade County: 2,856

Broward County: 2,248

Hillsborough County: 1,282

Out-of-state residents: 1,160

Orange County: 1,148

Palm Beach County: 1,033

Duval County: 990

Pinellas County: 755

Polk County: 507

Lee County: 389

Pasco County: 277

Alachua County: 265

Brevard County: 265

Osceola County: 255

Marion County: 239

Leon County: 236

Seminole County: 233

Manatee County: 225

Volusia County: 214

Sarasota County: 191

St. Lucie County: 176

Escambia County: 170

Lake County: 139

Collier County: 136

Okaloosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated April 5.

