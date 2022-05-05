By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022.
Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period.
The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.
- Miami-Dade County: 2,856
- Broward County: 2,248
- Hillsborough County: 1,282
- Out-of-state residents: 1,160
- Orange County: 1,148
- Palm Beach County: 1,033
- Duval County: 990
- Pinellas County: 755
- Polk County: 507
- Lee County: 389
- Pasco County: 277
- Alachua County: 265
- Brevard County: 265
- Osceola County: 255
- Marion County: 239
- Leon County: 236
- Seminole County: 233
- Manatee County: 225
- Volusia County: 214
- Sarasota County: 191
- St. Lucie County: 176
- Escambia County: 170
- Lake County: 139
- Collier County: 136
- Okaloosa County: 100
Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated April 5.
Copyright 2022 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.