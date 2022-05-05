Advertisement

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

FILE PHOTO: Sonogram photo
FILE PHOTO: Sonogram photo(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022.

Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period.

The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

  • Miami-Dade County: 2,856
  • Broward County: 2,248
  • Hillsborough County: 1,282
  • Out-of-state residents: 1,160
  • Orange County: 1,148
  • Palm Beach County: 1,033
  • Duval County: 990
  • Pinellas County: 755
  • Polk County: 507
  • Lee County: 389
  • Pasco County: 277
  • Alachua County: 265
  • Brevard County: 265
  • Osceola County: 255
  • Marion County: 239
  • Leon County: 236
  • Seminole County: 233
  • Manatee County: 225
  • Volusia County: 214
  • Sarasota County: 191
  • St. Lucie County: 176
  • Escambia County: 170
  • Lake County: 139
  • Collier County: 136
  • Okaloosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated April 5.

Copyright 2022 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

This image indicates that this story contains breaking news.
‘No active shooter on campus’ says Emory University
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy runs over woman on beach, sheriff’s office says
Attorney Mark Levine presents the results of his investigation of former Quincy City Manager...
Quincy City leaders discuss investigation findings of former City Manager in special meeting
Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified