Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 5

There is a low chance of severe weather for Friday afternoon as a cold front nears the area. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was nice with very little cloud coverage and warm temperatures. Highs hit the lower 90s in some of our inland locations. There will be a chance of fog in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s inland to near 70 along the coast.

A cold front is forecast to approach the area Friday and bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 2 risk of severe weather Friday with the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado.

A low-end risk of damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado is in place for much of...
A low-end risk of damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado is in place for much of the area Friday.(First Alert Weather via SPC)

The timing of the storms will be after noon and through the evening as a squall line is anticipated to move in from west to east. The showers and storms are anticipated to move out of our area Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A stray shower is possible Saturday morning; otherwise, we will see a clearing sky with drier weather for the rest of the day and Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the 80s with lows near 60 Sunday morning.

Dry weather and lows in the 50s will be in place through mid week with a very little chance of showers. Highs will be in the 80s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky Monday through Wednesday.

