UPDATE: Marianna man killed in deadly accident in Gadsden County

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon that killed a pedestrian.

The accident happened on US Highway 90 and Ochlocknee Point Drive in Gadsden County (Blue Star Highway) around 5:08 p.m.

The 47-year-old man was walking on the north shoulder of the roadway when he was hit by a tow truck.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Westbound traffic is back to normal.

