Kerr, ‘Noles walk off Florida for season sweep

By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a season full of heroes #3 Florida State softball can add Jahni Kerr’s name to the list as the Seminoles’ centerfielder delivered a solo home run to straightaway center in the bottom of the seventh to walk off arch-rival #12 Florida 2-1.

It was a game worthy of one of softball’s closest rivalries and worthy of two of the sports best defenses as the teams combined for just three runs on eight hits. Stellar defense and better pitching kept both sides at bay before Kerr lifted the ‘Noles (46-5) past the Gators (38-14).

UF struck first in the top of the second inning, scoring on a bases loaded ground ball to second off the bat of Avery Goelz in one of the few moments of weakness for FSU starter Kathryn Sandercock.

It took only until the bottom of the third for Florida State to answer, starting with a two out double from Kaley Mudge followed immediately by an RBI double from Sydney Sherrill, the 200th RBI of her illustrious career.

The two teams would trade stellar stop one after the other in the frames to come before Kerr’s bomb to finish the game in the seventh.

The win gives Florida State the season sweep over Florida, its first since 2006 and first under Lonni Alameda. FSU finishes its regular season non-conference slate a perfect 30-0.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

