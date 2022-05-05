UPDATE: Druid Hills High student arrested by Emory University police after lockdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A student who prompted Druid Hills High School and Emory University to go on lockdown, after reportedly bringing a gun to school, has been arrested.

According to DeKalb County School District Police Chief Bradley Gober, Druid Hills High went on lockdown around 10:40 a.m., after students told the school principal another student had a gun on campus. The lockdown at DHHS was lifted shortly after noon but investigators received word the student might still be in the area.

Emory University responded, initially tweeting that there was a report of an “active shooter” on its campus, which is located across the street from DHHS. The school later deleted the tweet but continued to warn students and staff to shelter in place. Chief Gober said Emory police located and arrested the student on i’s campus late Thursday afternoon.

Although a gun was not found initially, it was recovered at approximately 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area, near the North DeKalb Mall, according to the DeKalb County School District.

The student was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

Emory sent the following statement:

Emory University issued a shelter in place order at 11:42 a.m. in response to a lockdown at nearby Druid Hills High School and concerns of a possible armed subject on Emory’s campus. Emory’s shelter in place order included Emory University Hospital and the medical clinics along Clifton Road. Emory issued an all-clear at 2:20 p.m.

There was never an active shooter on the Emory University campus. An inaccurate communication was shared over social media that was not consistent with our emergency notification messages. We corrected the information in additional social media posts and apologize for any confusion this caused. Emory is committed to making sure all the information our community receives is accurate.

