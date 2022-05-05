Advertisement

Parents charged in infant death

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Decatur County couple has been indicted for felony murder and cruelty to their child.

On March 24, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation requested to investigate the death of an infant after he was brought to a local hospital.

GBI said the infant weighed just over seven pounds at the time of his birth, and five pounds when he died six weeks later.

The case was looked into, interviews were done, and medical records for the infant were obtained.

The case was brought to a Decatur County Grand Jury by the District Attorney’s office on May 2, 2022. According to GBI, the parents were indicted for felony murder and second-degree felony cruelty to children.

Chadwick Lee Smith and Chavonne Alice McGinness were arrested and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

