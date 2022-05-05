Advertisement

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy runs over woman on beach, sheriff’s office says

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office vehicle(facebook.com/pinellassheriff)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINELLAS COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy is at the center of a tragic and bizarre incident that happened on St. Pete Beach. According to a press release from PCSO, Deputy Todd Brien, 58, was patrolling the beach and talking with beachgoers around 1:08 p.m. Wednesday when he was dispatched to a 911 hang up call.

As Deputy Brien was pulling out of his parked location, he made a right turn and hit Robin Diffenderfer, 23, while she was laying on the sand on her back. Diffenderfer sustained non-life threatening injuries to her right side and mid to upper back area as a result of the incident. After medical crews attended to her at the scene, she was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Deputy Brien has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since November of 2013. He was driving a fully marked PCSO vehicle at the time of the incident.

PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

