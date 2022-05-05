Advertisement

Quincy City leaders discuss investigation findings of former City Manager in special meeting

In a special meeting, Quincy city leaders go through investigation findings on former city manager Jack McLean with attorney Mark Levine.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City leaders held a special meeting in Quincy Wednesday night to hear the findings from an internal investigation of former City Manager Jack McLean.

The commission voted to fire McLean back in November in a 3-2 vote.

Attorney Mark Levine was hired by the City of Quincy to look into these alleged questionable actions by McLean but not to accuse him of any crimes.

“Particularly when you’re talking about a white collar crime. My investigation was to put together documentation and try to allow the commission to make a determination as to what they think was appropriate or what was inappropriate in their mind,” explained Levine.

But Mayor Ronte Harris believes there are clear wrongdoings on the part of McLean.

“This is not just willy-nilly allegations speculation, this is not just a speculation these are all public records that have been received have been reviewed and compared to our city policy and they were clear violations,” exclaimed Harris.

Harris pointing to an$80,000 check paid out to McLean that he says is $57,000 overpaid.

“There are things that raise red flags,” said Harris. “We all knew McLean was out on substantial medical leave early on in the year but on December 3 he credited those hours back to him for a substantial payout.”

After combing through questions on how to proceed, the city decided to more forward with the investigation for higher review by law enforcement.

“It’s a full gambit at this point and I’ll turn it over to law-enforcement and it’s at their discretion on how they proceed,” said Levine.

City officials say they hope to find some clarity and move forward.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation, there’s been a lot of information that’s been disseminated throughout throughout this community,” shared Harris. “There is a lot of distrust when it comes to our government and the only way we can regain the trust is that we who are holding office we hold those accountable who we find doing wrong.”

The next step is to now get these documents in the hands of both FDLE and State Attorney Jack Campbell to make a final decision on whether there were any criminal actions in this investigation.

Neither McLean or his representation were at tonight’s meeting and they did not respond to for our request for comment.

