Remains of WWII soldiers to be buried in Washington

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Today marks the National Day of Prayer.

People gathered at the courthouse in Monticello to pray together in Jefferson County.

Eight ministers with the Jefferson County ministerial association focused on eight areas of society from education to law enforcement, to families.

”People here were willing to take time out of their busy schedule and as did our forefathers that we trust in our almighty God and we lifted various areas of our society,” Ron Chicon said, a retired united methodist pastor.

Chicon also mentioned he was happy with the turnout as more than 50 people turned out for the day of prayer in Monticello.

