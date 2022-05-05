Advertisement

Suspect in custody following Jackson County murder

The shooting took place at a home on Weston Loop in Bascom.
The shooting took place at a home on Weston Loop in Bascom.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Bascom area Thursday morning.

When emergency officials responded to the shooting, they found one person dead. Officials say the suspect, who is in his early 20s, is the son of the victim. The suspect is in custody and charged with felony murder.

Law enforcement has not yet released the names of the victim or suspect. We’re told the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) assisted with the investigation, and the State Attorney’s Office has been contacted.

Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community.

“It was a joint effort between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Investigations Unit to come out here and work together and get this case resolved pretty quickly,” Captain Jeremy Pelfrey said. “It was a quick resolve case that we were able to apprehend and get the subject into custody as quick as we did.”

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield asks for any information related to this case be reported to JCSO at 850-482-9624. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip by calling Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or through JCSO’s ‘submit a tip’ icon on the app.

