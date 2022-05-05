TLH’s $28M customs facility to break ground May 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A $28 million customs facility will break ground at Tallahassee International Airport on May 17, according to a press release from the city.

The facility is part of the city’s five-year plan to improve the airport’s infrastructure, allowing it to accommodate international flights. The airport would also be able to receive goods from and send them to other countries with the new facility, the release says.

The city says the multi-year project will be a “major economic driver” for the area.

The airport currently has an estimated $599 million annual economic impact, and the city wants that number to reach $1 billion through this project and other initiatives, the release says.

Mayor John Dailey says he’s optimistic about the airport’s potential.

“This is an exciting time for the City of Tallahassee as our airport embarks on a project that will serve as a global gateway and more closely connect us with markets around the world,” Dailey says. “Our community and our region will reap the economic benefits of this major investment to develop an International Processing Facility at the Tallahassee International Airport.”

The city expects the “global gateway” to be ready for service in 2024.

“Upon completion of this facility, Tallahassee will become Northwest Florida’s connection to global markets, further positioning itself as a competitive, innovative and sustainable economic hub,” the release says.

The city has already made the design for the processing facility and awarded construction contracts for the project. The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved said contracts in Dec. 2021.

Planning for this processing facility first happened as early as 2014, and the Federal Aviation Administration and Florida Department of Transportation both approved the master plan for the project, according to the city.

The release says the project will expand the terminal to make room for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection approved international port-of-entry, as well as a federal inspection station. That station will cover commercial air service and general aviation needs at the airport.

Tallahassee Director of Aviation David Pollard says this project will only grow TLH’s economic impact for the community.

“With air travel increasing, now is the time to invest in our airport’s future. As we expand services and welcome more passengers to TLH, we’re proud to provide a convenient, friendly and positive travel experience for all,” Pollard says.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on May 17 at the airport terminal, the release says.

