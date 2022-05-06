Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 6

Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the weather forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A threat of severe weather remained in place for the Big Bend and South Georgia through Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the viewing area until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be weather alert and ready if a warning is issued for one’s location.

A line of showers and thunderstorms was moving through the Big Bend with a northward branch near the I-75 corridor in South Georgia as of 4:10 p.m. Friday. The mainly west-to-east-moving line will move through the rest of the area Friday evening, and a clearing sky will commence through the night. Lows will be near 60 inland to near 70 along the coastal areas.

There is a slim chance of a stray shower as the cold front exits the eastern area and the northern peninsula of Florida; otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the morning. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s inland to the lower 80s near the coast. Mother’s Day will be similar with a sunny sky with a morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the 80s.

The nice weather will be in place for the first half of the work week with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the 80s. Rain chances may increase slightly by next Friday as a closed low may make its way back to the west into the Southeast U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

Meteorologist Charles Roop gives you the weather forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022
Charles evening forecast May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Noon Forecast: May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: May 6, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: May 6, 2022