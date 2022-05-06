Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A threat of severe weather remained in place for the Big Bend and South Georgia through Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the viewing area until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be weather alert and ready if a warning is issued for one’s location.

1:29 PM: The SPC has issued a Tornado WATCH for the viewing area until 7 PM Friday. A WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and to be weather aware in case any warnings are issued by the NWS. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Fq2MfSk2gM — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 6, 2022

A line of showers and thunderstorms was moving through the Big Bend with a northward branch near the I-75 corridor in South Georgia as of 4:10 p.m. Friday. The mainly west-to-east-moving line will move through the rest of the area Friday evening, and a clearing sky will commence through the night. Lows will be near 60 inland to near 70 along the coastal areas.

There is a slim chance of a stray shower as the cold front exits the eastern area and the northern peninsula of Florida; otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the morning. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s inland to the lower 80s near the coast. Mother’s Day will be similar with a sunny sky with a morning low in the upper 50s and highs in the 80s.

The nice weather will be in place for the first half of the work week with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the 80s. Rain chances may increase slightly by next Friday as a closed low may make its way back to the west into the Southeast U.S.

