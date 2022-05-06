Fatal crash causes complete roadblock on Highway 98 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Highway 98 is closed one mile east of Franklin County High School following a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

One person died in the crash, according to an FHP trooper.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is advising drivers not to travel between Eastpoint & Carrabelle until the road is cleared. FHP says the road is completely blocked east of the high school.

FCSO says Eastpoint drivers headed eastbound should go down State Road 65 for the detour. Troopers say the crash was between an SUV and a truck.

