Free services offered to homeless and at-risk veterans in North Florida at Stand Down

By Michelle Roberts
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The non-profit “Tallahassee Veterans Outreach” is teaming up with organizations and support groups to assist homeless and at-risk veterans this weekend.

The 2022 Stand Down at the FAMU Lawson Center is offering over 40 free services this Friday and Saturday.

Organizers said they want to improve veterans’ lives and connect them to resources available in the community.

Services available include healthcare, legal guidance, VA benefits, jobs, housing, transportation, and suicide prevention resources.

Navy Veteran Jerry Schultz comes back to the event each year also to connect with other veterans.

Organizations also offered veterans assistance with obtaining a drivers license, voter registration, haircuts, and pet care. There was also a free food distribution and drawing for prizes.

The Stand Down runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the FAMU Lawson Center.

For more info visit the Tallahassee Veterans Outreach website.

