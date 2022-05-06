Part of FAMU’s Wahnish Way to close starting May 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says a portion of Wahnish Way will be closed starting Monday, May 9, and it could last until the final week of May.

This is a measure to help improve campus safety by building a gate to control traffic on Wahnish Way.

The press release says drivers who need to get to the Lawson Multipurpose Center, Howard Hall, the CASS complex, Gaither Gymnasium and the MS Thomas building can access the campus from the south on Wahnish Way.

Traffic will still be able to access the campus through Robert and Trudie Perkins Way.

The closure is predicted to end the week of May 23, the press release says.

