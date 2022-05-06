Advertisement

Police seize nearly 150 pounds of marijuana after pursuit ends in crash

Texas authorities report they seized nearly 150 pounds of marijuana after a police chase ended...
Texas authorities report they seized nearly 150 pounds of marijuana after a police chase ended in a crash.(MattGush via canva)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating an incident from earlier this week that ended in an arrest and them finding several pounds of drugs.

KCBD reports troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation on a highway in Lubbock, Texas. The vehicle initially stopped, but officials said when a trooper approached, it took off.

Law enforcement agencies followed the vehicle until it crashed into a Jeep at a local intersection. Troopers said three people then jumped out of the car, but they were able to arrest one of the occupants.

Authorities said they found nearly 150 pounds of marijuana connected to the incident.

Texas troopers, Lubbock police and Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies report they continue to search for the two other people who left the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Men critically injured in fatal Calhoun Co. plane crash identified
Shandel Davies, a 33-year-old Valdosta woman, was identified as the suspect and arrested...
Lowndes County school employee arrested for stealing students’ pills, deputies say
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating overnight shooting
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Brooks Co. murder suspect arrested in Texas
Jonathan Hancock, a former Valdosta police officer, was indicted on child porn charges in April.
Former Valdosta police officer indicted on child porn and molestation charges

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Death toll in Havana hotel blast reaches 18, including child
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father
The non-profit “Tallahassee Veterans Outreach” is teaming up with organizations and support...
Free services offered to homeless and at-risk veterans in North Florida at Stand Down
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant
If the number of dogs in the shelter continues to grow, the animal shelter will be forced to...
Tallahassee’s shelter in a critical state overflowing with dogs